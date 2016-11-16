ALTON - For the second time in nine days, shots erupted in Alton, this time at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Seventh and Spring streets. Last week the shots were on Ridge Street in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said two men exchanged 12-15 shots Tuesday at the corner of Kopps Korner Bar, 838 E. Seventh St. in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Chief Simmons said the two who exchanged gunfire and the innocent bystanders were not injured in the incident. The same thing happened on Monday, Nov. 7, that no bystanders were harmed after shots were heard.

Article continues after sponsor message

A pickup truck was shot with the spray of gunfire, the chief said. He said the vehicle appeared to be used for cover for one of the men involved in the gunfire exchange. The chief said each used a handgun.

“The incident was captured on surveillance outside the bar,” Simmons said. Simmons added that Alton Police are investigating but would not release names of suspects at this time.

“We will continue to monitor and investigate it,” Simmons said. “We have no idea about the motive. We will increase patrols in that area and have detectives assigned to the case."

Alton Police request that anyone with any information about the shooters or either shooting incident contact the department at (618) 463-3505 or call the anonymous tip line at (618) 465-5498.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Nov 13, 2024 - Belleville Police Investigate Shooting: Two Suspects in Custody

Nov 16, 2024 - Update: Multi-Agency Response Activated After Alton Shooting Incident

Aug 23, 2024 - Chief Ford Speaks on K-9 Odin’s Tragic Death and Officer Being Shot

Aug 22, 2024 - Alton Mayor Releases Information About Officer-Involved Shooting that Killed Suspect and K-9

Jul 17, 2024 - Road Rage Escalates to Gunfire at Granite City Burger King

 