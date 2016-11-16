ALTON - For the second time in nine days, shots erupted in Alton, this time at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Seventh and Spring streets. Last week the shots were on Ridge Street in Alton.



Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said two men exchanged 12-15 shots Tuesday at the corner of Kopps Korner Bar, 838 E. Seventh St. in Alton.



Chief Simmons said the two who exchanged gunfire and the innocent bystanders were not injured in the incident. The same thing happened on Monday, Nov. 7, that no bystanders were harmed after shots were heard.



A pickup truck was shot with the spray of gunfire, the chief said. He said the vehicle appeared to be used for cover for one of the men involved in the gunfire exchange. The chief said each used a handgun.



“The incident was captured on surveillance outside the bar,” Simmons said. Simmons added that Alton Police are investigating but would not release names of suspects at this time.



“We will continue to monitor and investigate it,” Simmons said. “We have no idea about the motive. We will increase patrols in that area and have detectives assigned to the case."



Alton Police request that anyone with any information about the shooters or either shooting incident contact the department at (618) 463-3505 or call the anonymous tip line at (618) 465-5498.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

