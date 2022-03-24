WOOD RIVER - Carlos E. Watson, 23, of East St. Louis, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He allegedly fired in the direction of another man on March 20. The other two charges involve the same conduct but different sections of the criminal code.

Bail is set at $150,000. The charges were filed on March 21.

GLEN CARBON - Rudy J. Hampton, 45, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on March 19. Bail was set at $25,000. The charge was filed on March 21.

EDWARDSVILLE - Calvin L. Heath, 46, of the first block of Devon Place, Edwardsville, was charged Wednesday with aggravated domestic battery and misdemeanor domestic battery.

He allegedly choked a household member on March 18. He was also accused of domestic battery for striking the victim. Bail was set at $50,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Kolbe P. Hughes, 23, of Independence, Mo., was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Nov. 14, 2020. Bail was set at $15,000.

GLEN CARBON - Johnte L. Holmes, 19, of the 700 block of Puma Place, Edwardsville, was charged Wednesday with felony theft.

He allegedly stole more than $500 cash from Walmart at 400 Junction Drive, on March 8. Bail was set at $15,000.

GRANITE CITY - Zachary E. Bertschi, 29, of the 2200 block of Krug Place, Alton, was charged Wednesday with unlawful delivery or possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

He allegedly attempted to deliver between five and 15 grams of the drug on Monday. Bail was set at $100,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Troy M. Eby, 52, of the 4600 block of Drda Lane, Edwardsville, was charged Wednesday with domestic battery.

He allegedly injured a female family member on Tuesday by biting her on the arm after having been convicted of domestic battery on Jan. 25. Bail was set at $25,000.

ROXANA - Robert R. Kopp, 33, of the first block of Carroll Wood Drive, Wood River, was charged Wednesday with burglary.

He allegedly entered a detached garage in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, on Oct. 31, with the intent to commit a theft. Bail was set at $50,000.

