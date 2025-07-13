ALTON - Following recent shootings, community members gathered for a candlelight vigil to raise awareness about gun violence.

On July 13, 2025, community members and leaders came together on Oakwood Avenue in Alton for the second annual Gun Violence Awareness Event. In addition to the candlelight vigil, speakers prayed for healing and discussed the impact of gun violence on the community, including the July 4, 2025, shooting that killed 17-year-old Shabrya Hudson.

“Let's work together to foster a safer, more compassionate world where violence is never the answer and where hope and healing can prevail,” said Mayor David Goins. “Every effort we make towards peace and empathy can help save lives and create a brighter future for all.”

The event was organized by Patricia Brown and Alton United. Brown shared that Goins’s wife, First Lady Sheila Goins, encouraged her to organize the first Gun Violence Awareness Event last year to teach kids about gun violence. She hopes the event continues for many years to combat violence.

She added that “all of us have a story to tell” about gun violence, including herself. She encouraged the community to think about both the victim and the person who pulled the trigger, and to pray for both of their families.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Please consider both families, not just one,” Brown said. “I know you want to retaliate. No matter how many years ago it was or how many days ago it was, the pain is still real, and it's not that we're not empathizing or sympathizing with you. But as a community, as a whole, we signed up for both. Everybody ain't going to be squeaky clean, and we can't expect them to, because we're not squeaky clean on everything we do, but God loves us anyway. So I would like you all to consider reconsidering being upset, and just love those families to the best of your ability.”

The event was emceed by Amy Monroe. Nesi Jones, the Alton Housing Authority President of the Resident Council Board, led the group in an opening prayer. Following Brown’s remarks, Uncle Sam Parker spoke about supporting the community with the “village mentality” and protecting kids by coming together.

Aaron Kyles, Jr. shared his own story of welcoming Christ into his heart and overcoming the “cycle” of gun violence. He offered a prayer to heal the community.

“We're all sinners, and our hearts are not changed. That is the reason, if you want a young man to not pick up a gun, then you need to change his heart. And the only way that you're going to do that is through love. That's the only way. That's the only way my life was changed,” Kyles said. “I’m thankful that we have a generation of cycle-breakers here today. Our community is getting ready to change because our hearts are getting ready to change.”

“The Rose Pedals” sang a song, and the crowd concluded the event with a rendition of “Lean On Me” as they lit candles in honor of those lost to gun violence, including Hudson. Goins offered his condolences to Hudson’s loved ones and led a prayer asking God for healing.

“In the wake of this tragic loss, it is important to remember that every life is valuable, and that gun for violence is a preventable tragedy,” Goins added. “The senseless acts that took the young life of this lady serve as another heartbreaking reminder of the urgent need for change.”

More like this: