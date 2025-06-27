GULF SHORES, ALA. - Jacquelyn Buettner and C.J. Nasello were engaged on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, during a special moment on the beach in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The couple plans to marry in May 2026 and looks forward to building a future together with the love and support of their families.

C.J. Nasello, an Alton resident, is the host of the popular Our Day Show! on Riverbender.com.