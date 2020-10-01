EDWARDSVILLE - Donald Nelson has been convicted on all counts, including first-degree murder of 87-year-old Eldon “Twirp” Williams of Godfrey in the 200 block of West Delmar in Alton on Oct. 16, 2018. Nelson was arrested a few blocks away on an unrelated call, but investigators quickly connected him with the alleged murder at the time.

Nelson had a non-jury trial with Honorable Judge Kyle Napp. Judge Napp issued the verdict in Madison County Court in Edwardsville on Thursday morning. Public Defender Mary Copeland had challenged the murder case on reason of insanity, but Napp tossed that out and said Nelson was fit for trial.

Crystal Uhe, first assistant Madison County State's Attorney, prosecuted the case for Madison County. Nelson was convicted of all charges from first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal trespassing, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Williams, also a Village of Godfrey trustee, was showing the house the day he was shot and killed by Nelson. Williams was beloved man and left behind a wife and six daughters and a large amount of friends and colleagues in the region.

Nelson’s $5 million bond was withdrawn today by Judge Napp. Nelson will next face pre-sentencing, then sentencing in the future.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.