MADISON COUNTY - Guidance of Hope is a scholarship program for kids who never thought they could qualify for a scholarship. The vision driving Guidance of Hope is finding a way to stop the cycle of pain that passes from generation to generation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Many children today are growing up in an environment of hate, poverty, crime, and hopelessness. No one is offering them encouragement or a path up and out of that environment. Guidance of Hope offers that encouragement and path forward to kids who don’t meet the traditional definition of a “scholarship student.” Grades are not a factor, the scholarship can be used for any type of educational program, and the program offers mentoring and encouragement to each recipient as they pursue their education and seek employment. The scholarship targets alternative schools, detention facilities, and child welfare programs, where children facing immense challenges will soon be out on their own in the community.

The scholarship is directed by community members, elected officials, and retirees. Members of the Guidance of Hope Scholarship Committee volunteer their time to make this opportunity possible. The scholarship does not give preference to race, religion, or political affiliation. The main mission of this program is to support one child at a time to better our country.

Please join us at our fundraiser on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville for an update on our most recent scholarship recipients. In addition, we will be presenting awards to Robert Plummer, Anna Haine, and the late Rick Faccin for their many years of service to our community. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., tickets are $75/each or $500/table of 8 and includes a buffet dinner. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Jonathan Forbes at 618-972-3576.

More like this: