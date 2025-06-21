SAUGET – Thursday night’s game between the Gateway Grizzlies and the Schaumburg Boomers marked a historic evening in the broadcast booth, as “Voice of the Grizzlies” Jason Guerette called his 1000th game in the Frontier League, becoming just the fourth broadcaster in league history to reach that benchmark.

Originally from Jersey City, New Jersey, Guerette first joined the Frontier League as the voice of the Southern Illinois Miners in 2014, and remained with the club until they folded following the 2021 season, calling 681 games between the regular season and playoffs, including three division championships and four “no-hitters.”

He was hired in 2022 to replace Nate Gatter in the broadcast booth in Sauget as the “Voice of the Grizzlies,” and including last night has called 319 contests (regular season and playoffs) with Gateway, lending his voice to the club’s 2023 West Division title among other exciting moments as the Grizzlies have returned to yearly contention in the Frontier League.

Guerette joined current Schaumburg broadcaster Tim Calderwood, Windy City play-by-play voice Terry Bonadonna, and former Washington game-caller Randy Gore in the exclusive 1,000-broadcast club for the Frontier League.

“I can say without question that I have loved every minute of my time calling games in the Frontier League,” Guerette said. “There are so many memories that I have made personally, and so many moments for which I have been privileged to be on the headset. I would like to thank my family back home in New Jersey for their endless support over the years, as well as the Southern Illinois Miners and Gateway Grizzlies ownership and front office staff over the years for allowing me to continue to bring the excitement of professional baseball to fans every night, and making every day at the ballpark special.

“This league has seen so many great broadcasters over the course of its 30-plus years, many of them I am grateful to call my friends,” he added. “To be in a group alongside Tim, Terry, and Randy is truly an honor. I looked up to all of them as a young broadcaster, and I am proud to be in their company.”

