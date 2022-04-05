ALTON - The Alton Education Foundation hosted the annual Guardians of Education Recognition & Appreciation event this past week at the Post Commons in Alton and again it was a special event.

This open house event featured exhibits from the 2021 teacher grant awardees. Coffee and pastries were served.

The format was a little different this year as grant recipients had stations and showcased what they had done with their grants.

Elaine Kane of the Alton School District said the district for years has so much appreciated what the foundation does for the schools. Ann McLaughlin coordinated the breakfast as this year's chair and did an excellent job, Kane said.

“It is inspiring,” Kane said. “It is a group of volunteers and a group of donors committed to our teachers and schools,” she said. “They really go out of their way to show support and affirmation of the work our teachers do every day. It allows our teachers to be innovative and creative. I don’t know any other organization quite like this one.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The full list of projects showcased was as follows:

Keeping Our Kinders Engaged, Julie Osborn and Julia Spencer, Lovejoy.

Outdoor Classroom Experience, Jen Herring, East.

STEM Lab, Rob Miller, Alton Middle School.

Digital Announcements, Lanea DeConcini, East.

Convert a Bench, Greg Adams, West.

Helping Students Build Skills, Karla Barnhart, Edie Banks, North.

Teachers talked to at the event said they were inspired and so thankful to the Alton Education Foundation and sponsors for their gifts and ability to carry out these projects.

More like this: