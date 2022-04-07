GREENVILLE – A fun and affordable experience for local and area basketball players ages 8 to 17 takes place this summer at Greenville University.

Panther Academy, hosted by GU Men’s Basketball Coach George Barber and GU men’s and women’s basketball players and coaches, takes place June 19 – 23, 2022, on the campus of Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois.

Throughout the week, Panther Academy provides young athletes instruction needed to develop their basketball skills. It instills practice ideas and drills for use beyond camp, allowing players to improve both their offensive and defensive skills and motivate them to continue practices learned throughout the summer and school year. An individual coach will work with each group of campers throughout the week.

“Our intent is to nurture relationships both on the court and in the dorm,” says George Barber, GU men’s basketball coach. “We want it to be a fun-filled week of basketball instruction, learning, and competition.”

An integral part of Panther Academy is coaching, teaching, and instruction in a Christian atmosphere. Each morning starts with prayer and a daily challenge – a motivational start for the day’s activities. Each evening includes singing and worship music and a message from a Christian perspective.

Panther Academy is $300 for resident campers and $275 for day campers. Discounts are available for referring a first-time camper and for multiple campers from the same family.

Greenville University strives to offer a safe in-person experience for every student who visits campus. Faculty and staff constantly monitor state and local COVID safety protocols and will communicate any current guidelines after camp registration and closer to the date of camp.

Spaces are limited. Secure your place for Panther Academy at GU! Visit pantherbasketballacademy.com for more information and to register.

Greenville University is a member of the NCAA, Division III and the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA). GU is affiliated with the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. SLIAC is an eight-member conference with colleges located within a hundred-mile radius of St. Louis, Missouri.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

