GU Choir plans concert, Q&A session for commencement weekend

GREENVILLE - The Greenville University Choir is looking forward to presenting a free concert and Q&A session, both open to the public, as part of Commencement weekend on Friday, May 13.

The GU Choir will be performing selections from their spring tour this year which will include works by Franz Joseph Haydn, W.A. Mozart, Hyun Kook, Dominick DiOrio, and more.

Immediately following the concert, attendees are invited to participate in a 15-minute Q&A session with Don Frazure, GU’s director of choral activities. Frazure says he will introduce GU’s newly hired Choir Recruiter Andrew Gibb-Clark and present the vision for the GU Choir, including plans for an upcoming European tour.

“I am very excited about presenting this concert to our Greenville community,” Frazure says. “The choir has done an exceptional job this year working on and performing some very demanding repertoire. We are also implementing some incredible new recruiting efforts for the upcoming year and are excited about announcing our plans.”

The GU Choir concert begins at 5 pm on Friday, May 13, at the Whitlock Music Center on campus and a live stream link will be available on Greenville University’s YouTube page.



Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

