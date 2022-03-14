GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School opened the Grounds City Café in 2022, and it has already been a success.

The Café, which is run by GCHS S.T.E.P. Coordinator Kellie Hutchings and students, is open each morning 25 minutes before school and during 1st and 2nd hour by appointment.

Students are getting hands-on experience, which will prepare them for future employment upon graduation.