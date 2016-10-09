ALTON - Jeanne Grossheim and her husband, Tom, are following in the footsteps of great family cooks and their work is showcased this weekend at the St. Mary’s Oktoberfest.

The trademark items for the Grossheim food both are potato pancakes, desert potato pancakes, Bavarian cream puffs, German cookies and much more.

“My husband likes to look up recipes, he tweaks them, adds and subtracts and makes some of his own recipes,” she said. “We make our things from scratch. It is a lot of fun to come out to the Oktoberfest every year with a booth. We look forward to it every year.”

This year, the Grossheim family added some sliders for something new.

“The sliders are amazing,” she said.

Jeanne said she loves to cook and so does her husband.

“Tom is a more creative cook,” she said. “I can do just about anything off a recipe. He makes the recipe and I am the follow up.”

Jeanne and Tom have six children ranging from ages 6 to 24. She said she and her husband love St. Mary’s Church and the school.

“We gear two weeks out of October around Oktoberfest,” she said. “So much goes into us and we are just one booth. It is so much fun to serve people and get their feedback. We have a lot of repeat customers. People come from far away. I always ask people where they are from because of that if I don’t know them.”

