(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals will likely open their home series against the Chicago Cubs tonight without their top closer as Seung Hwan Oh is continuing to deal with tightness in his groin.

“It’s getting better day by day,” said Oh, with the help of translator Eugene Koo. “Actually should be ready to go soon.”

“It might be difficult for tonight, but tomorrow should be ready to go.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Mike Matheny shared the right-hander has been unavailable to pitch the last two days. Oh shared he suffered the issue in his last outing on Friday as he picked up his 17th save of the season.

DIFFERENT LINEUP

–The Cardinals will have a different look to their lineup tonight as Matheny has moved Kolten Wong to lead-off and Matt Carpenter down to the third spot in the order.

“It’s more about Carp,” explained Matheny. “It’s more about our offense as a whole–just trying to get something rolling. It’s always nice watching Carp lead off with those doubles, actually it’d be really nice to see him do it with maybe two guys on base. We’ve used him in a number of different roles, he’s just such a valuable bat in our lineup. We’re going have to continue to kind of bounce it around until it looks right, feels right.”

Wong has hit safely in 8 of his last 10 starts. Carpenter had a pair of doubles yesterday, marking his 30th multi-hit game of the season.

