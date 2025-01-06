RIVERBEND - Local grocery stores are feeling the impact of the winter storm.

With heavy snowfall and ice throughout the weekend, many shoppers stopped by the grocery store in the days leading up to the storm. Now, as the roads are cleared, the stores expect minor delays as they wait to receive their products.

“It was total chaos in here, but fortunately, I think that we were able to stay stocked with everything that anybody needed,” said Monica Schwegel, manager of Schwegel’s in downtown Alton. “We get a truck tomorrow, so we should be completely fine, and our shelves should be restocked and reloaded tomorrow.”

Located at 901 Alby Street in Alton, Schwegel’s did more business on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, than they did in the two days leading up to Christmas, Schwegel said. She added that it was "completely crazy,” but the employees enjoyed helping the community find the staples they needed before the storm.

David Wittman, manager of Sinclair’s Food in Jerseyville, echoed Schwegel and said they did two or three days’ worth of business in one day. He said the main concern now is replenishing their shelves with foods like bread, milk and eggs, which were some of their top sellers in the past week.

“Our biggest issue now is with the weather that actually has shown up and getting replenished,” Wittman explained. “Now trucks are delayed, deliveries are delayed, products are delayed by a day or possibly two or three. So that’s our biggest hurdle right now.”

Located at 202 Sinclair Drive in Jerseyville, Sinclair’s closed early on Sunday, Jan. 5 due to weather but remains open during their regular hours on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Wittman encourages shoppers to remain patient, and he thanked them for their support over the past few days. He emphasized that there won’t be any major delays, but patience is key as the stores work to restock.

“I don't foresee a big delay,” he added. “It’s more about patience. You’d like to think, the way people stocked up and everything, that should last them a few days. And we’re only talking a day or two delay. We're not talking about a week or two or a month. It’s just, instead of getting our truck tomorrow and being replenished, we're getting it on Wednesday.”

Schwegel also thanked the community for shopping small and supporting their grocery store.

“It’s kind of fun when it’s that busy,” she said. “I’d also like to thank everyone who came in and supported us during the storm when they didn't want to venture out to the bigger stores that were even more chaotic.”

