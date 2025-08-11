Grizzlies Swept by Wild Things

Gateway suffers series sweep as bats stay cold

WASHINGTON, PA. – The Gateway Grizzlies lost 3-2 on Sunday to the Washington Wild Things, completing a series sweep at EQT Park as they dropped their 10th game in their last 13 overall.

The Grizzlies’ offense was no-hit for the first four innings, and did not score a run until the eighth against Sebastian Rodriguez (3-2) and Joe Nahas. With a runner on base and one out in the eighth, Gateway finally got on the scoreboard thanks to a Dale Thomas two-run home run, ending a scoreless streak of 23 2/3 innings.

That cut their deficit to only one run, however. On the pitching side, Lukas Veinbergs (5-4) held Washington scoreless for the first three innings, but surrendered three runs on back-to-back RBI doubles by Ethan Wilder and Cole Fowler that put the home team up 3-0. The veteran right-hander would finish with a “quality start” by pitching six innings, but the deficit remained there until Thomas’ dinger in the eighth. Gateway would not get closer, going down in order against Andrew Herbert in the ninth to finish the series with just three runs scored across the three games against the Wild Things.

The Grizzlies return home next, opening a crucial six-game home stand against the Lake Erie Crushers on Tuesday, August 12, as they try to right their ship after a turbulent two weeks. First pitch at Arsenal BG Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Grizzlies Continue to Struggle in Washington

Gateway offense silenced again in middle game

WASHINGTON, PA. – The Gateway Grizzlies were shut out 4-0 at EQT Park on Saturday night by the Washington Wild Things, dropping their second straight game along with the road series.

Article continues after sponsor message

Early on, Zac Treece (4-3) matched Washington ace Kobe Foster (5-1) zero-for-zero, working around some traffic on the basepaths. But his lone mistake of the night came in the bottom of the fifth against Jeff Liquori, who hit a leadoff solo home run to make it 1-0. In the following frame, with two outs after the Grizzlies could not manage to turn an inning-ending double play, Ethan Wilder hit an RBI double to right field that eluded the glove of Jose Alvarez in right field, making the score 2-0.

The Gateway bats, meanwhile, continued to scuffle against Foster, who shut them out into the eighth inning. In that frame, Cole Brannen led off with a single, and Tyler Herron hit a ground ball slowly to Cole Fowler at second base. The Washington infielder came in to field the ball, an effort that took him right into Brannen’s path before he dropped the ball trying to tag the Grizzlies’ speedster out, giving Gateway the tying runs on base with no outs.

But after a pitching change, the Grizzlies sent the runners for third and second base, respectively, and Castillo’s fly ball to shallow center field was caught by Ben Watson. It turned into a triple play with both runners caught well off their original bags, snuffing out the rally. The Grizzlies then gave up two more runs with two outs in the bottom of the inning before going down in order in the ninth, ending the frustrating game.

Grizzlies Blown Out by Washington

Gateway falls behind early, trails wire-to-wire in series opener

WASHINGTON, PA. – The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind big in the first inning on Friday night against the Washington Wild Things and never recovered in a blowout 14-1 loss at EQT Park.

In the bottom of the first inning, Ben Harris (5-1) struggled, with the first five Wild Things batters reaching base. The third of the three, Tyreque Reed, crushed a three-run home run to left-center field to put Washington up 3-0, and later in the frame, an RBI groundout expanded the lead to 4-0 for the home side.

Gateway got a run back in the top of the second inning with two outs- Victor Castillo singled, and Dale Thomas cranked an RBI double to left-center field to make it 4-1. But that would be the only offense they could muster all night long against Zach Kirby (6-4), who pitched seven innings in the contest for the Wild Things to earn the win on the mound.

Harris settled down after the rocky start, but could not survive a pair of leadoff walks in the fifth, which led to three more Washington runs on a double by Jeff Liquori and an RBI single by Eddie Hacopian to make the score 7-1.

One of those runs was charged to Brady Fuller, who also settled in to pitch two scoreless innings after that, but ran into trouble with his command in the eighth. In that frame, four walks led to seven runs against the rookie right-hander on a three-run double by Reed and a three-run homer by Liquori as well as a bases-loaded base-on-balls, but he was able to record the final out in the frame and save the rest of the Gateway bullpen for the remainder of the weekend.

More like this: