JOLIET – The Gateway Grizzlies were down to their final strike in the top of the ninth inning against the Joliet Slammers on Thursday night, but Cole Brannen stunned Slammers Stadium with a game-tying home run before a five-run top of the tenth inning put the game to bed in a 7-2 shocker that gave Gateway a road series sweep and their 40th victory of 2025.

After a delay of an hour-and-a-half due to field conditions following a heavy rainstorm that came through in the late afternoon, the game turned into a pitcher’s duel between Lukas Veinbergs and Ryan Daly. It was Veinbergs who broke first, with Jose Contreras’ RBI infield single to third base plating Bryant Flete with two outs in the third inning, giving the Slammers their first lead of the series at 1-0.

Gateway would have their chances to tie the score against Daly in his six innings of work, but did not plate a run until the seventh inning against reliever Mychal Grogan, and it was Brannen who got things started with a one-out double down the right field line. The speedster was able to advance to third base on a fielding error by Blake Berry on the same play, and then score the tying run on a pinch-hit, RBI groundout by Paxton Wallace, making the score 1-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, with Veinbergs still pitching, Berry led off with a single, and ended up at third base following a sacrifice bunt and a ground ball to first. With two outs, Ian Battipaglia hit a ground ball to shortstop, but a low throw to first base turned into a rare error by Abdiel Diaz, scoring Berry and putting the Slammers up 2-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joliet threatened to add insurance in the bottom of the eighth against Alvery De Los Santos (3-0), loading the bases with one out, but the second-year Grizzlie got Berry to fly out to Edwin Mateo in foul territory down the left field line. Braylin Marine tried to tag up and score on the play, and was thrown out by Mateo for a gigantic double play to end the inning, a sequence that became even more critical minutes later in the top of the ninth.

With two outs and no one on, Brannen stepped up to the plate, and hit a 1-2 pitch by Joliet closer Greyson Linderman over the right field wall for his eighth home run of the season, tying the score at 2-2 and silencing the crowd at Slammers Stadium. Then, after De Los Santos retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth, Gateway would put up one of their patented big innings in the top of the tenth.

Gabe Holt started the frame by advancing the automatic runner in the International Tiebreaker from second to third base on a flyout to right field, and Diaz then hit a ground ball right through the legs of Battipaglia at third, with the error scoring Caleb Marquez and putting the Grizzlies in the lead for the first time at 3-2. Mark Shallenberger followed with a walk off Jacob Morin (1-2), and after a double-steal, D.J. Stewart came up clutch with a two-run single to center field, making the score 5-2 Grizzlies.

Gateway then kept their foot on the gas- Stewart stole second base before Victor Castillo sent him to third on another single. Dale Thomas then notched the club’s third straight single to make it a 6-2 ballgame, and after Mateo reached base on another Slammers error, this one by second baseman Antonio Valdez to load the bases, Brannen capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to right field, putting Gateway ahead 7-2.

Keegan Collett then polished off the series sweep with a scoreless bottom of the tenth as the Grizzlies earned their 21st come-from-behind win of the season, but just their second when trailing after eight innings. In addition, they improved to a perfect 8-0 this season against the Slammers, including 6-0 at Slammers Stadium.

Having also regained sole possession of first place in the West Division standings with their 18th win in their last 22 games overall, the Grizzlies will continue their week on the road in Chicagoland on Friday, July 25, when they open a three-game series against the Windy City ThunderBolts. Gage Vailes will take on ‘Bolts ace Buddie Pindel, with first pitch at Ozinga Field scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

More like this: