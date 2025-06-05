Get The Latest News!

CRESTWOOD – The Gateway Grizzlies announce that their game scheduled for Wednesday, June 4 against the Windy City ThunderBolts has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Chicagoland area.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 5, beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT at Ozinga Field.

 