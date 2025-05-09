Get The Latest News!

EVANSVILLE, IND. – Due to constant rain in the Evansville, Indiana area, the Gateway Grizzlies’ Opening Night game on Thursday, May 8 against the Evansville Otters has been postponed.

The contest will be made up on Saturday, May 10, as part of a doubleheader that will now begin at 5:00 p.m. CT at Bosse Field in Evansville. Tomorrow night’s game on Friday, May 9, will remain as scheduled as a single game beginning at 6:35 p.m. CT.

