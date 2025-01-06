SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have exercised the options for 18 players as they begin to build the roster for their 25th anniversary season.

In the Frontier League, most (but not all) player contracts are signed for two seasons- one year followed by an “option” year. In those cases, the player plays the season during which they signed their contract, and their team has the option to retain their Frontier League playing rights for the following season. If a player has their option exercised, they can then play out that option year on their current deal or sign a new contract. They can also be traded, released, or sold to an MLB organization in the lead up to the season.

If a players’ option is declined, then they become a free agent at the end of the league’s calendar year on December 15. This year, the Grizzlies did not decline any player options.

The Grizzlies have chosen to exercise the options for catcher Jose Alvarez, catcher/outfielder Kevin Krause, infielders Abdiel Diaz and D.J. Stewart, outfielder Cole Brannen, and pitchers Alvery De Los Santos, Matt Hickey, and Lukas Veinbergs.

Alvarez was one of the best catchers in the Frontier League in 2024, batting .276 with two homers and 29 RBIs while gunning down 1/3 of opposing base stealers and committing just three errors in over 500 innings behind the plate. Krause also provided a veteran presence for the Grizzlies, batting .251 with 10 homers, 48 RBIs, and a team-leading 21 doubles in 2024. Brannen continued to be an outstanding defender and speedster in the outfield, swiping 30 bags in 36 attempts, hitting a career-best nine home runs at the plate, and amassing five outfield assists to boot.

Diaz and Stewart continued to perform at a high level for the Grizzlies in 2024, with both being voted midseason All-Stars for the second year in a row. Diaz made 2024 his best offensive season with Gateway, batting .272 with six homers, 17 doubles, 50 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases while walking 45 times and striking out just 46 times in 86 games. Stewart batted over .300 with 100+ hits for the second straight year as well, with the native St. Louisan hitting .310 with 13 homers, a team-best 66 RBIs, 13 doubles, 103 hits, and 13 stolen bases in 15 tries.

Meanwhile, on the mound, De Los Santos finished strong after experiencing some struggles in the first half, posting a 3.42 ERA in 23 games (four starts) along with 65 strikeouts and 27 walks over 68 1/3 innings. Hickey became a primary setup man in the Grizzlies’ bullpen in 2024, putting up a 2.11 ERA in 41 games along with four saves, 46 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 42 2/3 innings. Finally, after starting the season in the bullpen but moving back to the starting rotation, Veinbergs enjoyed an all-star season in his third year in Sauget as well, going 5-4 with six saves, a 2.30 ERA, 72 strikeouts, and 38 walks in 82 innings pitched.

In addition to the players mentioned above, Gateway has also exercised the player options for pitchers Joel Condreay, Justin Goossen-Brown, and Collin Sullivan as well as infielder/outfielder Kyle Gaedele, placing all of them on the Inactive list.

Gateway has also exercised options for pitchers Nate Garkow, Osvaldo Berrios, Deylen Miley, and Leoni De La Cruz, retaining their Frontier League rights for 2025. Garkow was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays, and Berrios was picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals, while Miley and De La Cruz have signed deals to play in Mexico.

Stay tuned for player signings, promotions, and more in the coming weeks by following the Grizzlies on social media, and on their website at GatewayGrizzlies.com!

