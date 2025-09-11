Grizzlies Smoked by Boomers in Game 2

Six-run fourth inning puts Gateway behind 0-2, will face elimination Friday

SCHAUMBURG – The Gateway Grizzlies pitched three straight scoreless innings to begin the second game of the Midwest Conference Finals on Wednesday night, but gave up six runs on seven hits in the bottom of the fourth en route to a 9-0 blowout loss at Wintrust Field.

Article continues after sponsor message

Zac Treece (0-1) got the start, and for the first three innings, the veteran no-hit the mighty Boomers lineup, striking out four. But it all unraveled in the bottom of the fourth, as four straight hits chased the veteran from the game with a 2-0 deficit on an Anthony Calarco two-run double.

It did not get any better. The Boomers would plate four more runs in the inning, with Alec Whaley surrendering RBI hits to Aaron Simmons, Alec Craig, and Christian Fedko, the latter two of which with two outs, as the Grizzlies fell behind 6-0 while allowing seven total hits in the frame.

Schaumburg would plate single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh to pad their margin of victory. The Grizzlies’ offense, meanwhile, was completely shut down by Boomers right-hander Derek Salata (1-0), who tossed a complete-game, six hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking none.

Now down 0-2 in the best-of-five series with their backs against the wall, the Grizzlies will send Lukas Veinbergs to the mound in Game 3 of the Midwest Conference Finals at Arsenal BG Ballpark in Sauget after an off day tomorrow, while Schaumburg will start ex-Windy City ThunderBolt Buddie Pindel. First pitch on Friday night, September 12, is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

More like this: