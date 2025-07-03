SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies were down 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday night, but vaulted in front with a six-run frame, then pulled away with six more runs in the bottom of the eighth in what became a 12-2 rout at Arsenal BG Ballpark, the club’s sixth win in their last seven games overall.

Yet again, Washington plated the game’s first run on a two-out, two-strike wild pitch by Bennett Stice (1-0) in the top of the first inning, but the rookie right-hander settled in after that, holding the Wild Things off the board until the top of the sixth. Tommy Caufield led off the frame with a solo home run to make it 2-0 Washington, but Stice limited the damage to keep Gateway close.

Then, after being shut down for five innings by Washington starter Zach Kirby (3-2), getting just three men on base in total and none into scoring position, the Grizzlies put up yet another one of their patented “big innings” to flip the script. Abdiel Diaz began the rally with an infield single to lead off, and after Dale Thomas walked, Cole Brannen reached first base on a bunt, loading the bases with no outs. A passed ball made the score 2-1, and after Gabe Holt grounded out for the first out of the inning, the Wild Things chose to intentionally walk Paxton Wallace to re-load the bases.

That move backfired instantly for Washington, as on the next pitch, Jose Alvarez kept his bat hot with a go-ahead, two-run single to center field, putting the Grizzlies in front 3-2. Two batters later, Mark Shallenberger skied a three-run, two-out homer to right-center field, putting Gateway ahead 6-2.

The Grizzlies’ bullpen would provide more scoreless relief the rest of the way, but the home team was not done scoring. In the bottom of the eighth with one out, Alvarez and D.J. Stewart drew back-to-back walks, and Shallenberger hit a ball into right-center field that was lost in the sky by Washington right fielder Jeff Liquori for an RBI double, making it 7-2. Victor Castillo followed with a clean RBI single to increase the lead to 8-2, and after another walk loaded the bases again, Thomas crushed a grand slam to left-center field, capping the scoring and securing the Grizzlies’ third straight game with double-digit runs.

Having won their fourth series in a row, tying their longest streak in 2025, Gateway will now look to sweep the Wild Things on Thursday, July 3, at Arsenal BG Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the first of three spectacular fireworks shows set to follow the final out on All-American Weekend in Sauget.

