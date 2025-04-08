Grizzlies Bring Back Fan Favorite Flame-Throwing Pitcher Leoni De La Cruz
SAUGET - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed left-handed pitcher Leoni De La Cruz, with the flamethrower returning to the club after a stellar 2024 campaign to further bolster a strong pitching staff.
De La Cruz initially started last season with the Evansville Otters, but struggled over his first 14 appearances. He was then traded to the Tri-City ValleyCats on June 25, but immediately placed on waivers by his new club.
The Grizzlies claimed the southpaw from the Dominican Republic, and he immediately became a force at the back end of the bullpen. With Gateway in 2024, he went 2-1 in 25 games with a 2.08 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 13 walks, and only 13 hits allowed in 26 innings pitched while also going a perfect 14-for-14 in save opportunities.
The 26-year-old also limited opponents to a .143 batting average with the Grizzlies, returning to an All-Star form that he displayed with the Otters in 2023 when he had a 3.24 ERA, 59 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 41 2/3 innings over 39 games. Prior to his time in the Frontier League, De La Cruz pitched two seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
