SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies got a much-needed, bounce-back win on Tuesday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark, beating the Mississippi Mud Monsters 9-3 for their 43rd win of the season.

Early on, the visitors put pressure on Gateway starter Lukas Veinbergs (5-3), and the veteran right-hander bent, but did not break in the second inning, stranding the bases loaded thanks to two of his eight strikeouts on the night. The Grizzlies capitalized in the next inning, taking the lead off Luis Devers (7-5) on a Gabe Holt RBI single at 1-0 in the top of the third.

A Dale Thomas sacrifice fly in the fourth doubled the advantage, and in the next inning, with two outs, D.J. Stewart came through with the big blow of the game with two men on base, cracking his 16th home run of the season over the left-center field wall, a three-run shot that made the score 5-0 Grizzlies.

Gateway would put the game out of reach in the bottom of the seventh inning against Mississippi reliever Ben Riley Flowers, as two leadoff walks led to four runs in the frame on RBI doubles by Jose Alvarez and Stewart, plus an RBI single by Victor Castillo, and an RBI groundout by Mark Shallenberger, making the score 9-0.

The Mud Monsters broke up the shutout on two home runs late to the short porch in right field off the bats of Davis Bradshaw and Nick Hassan, but it was not enough to overcome a well-rounded team effort on the field by the home side, which included no defensive errors as well as 14 strikeouts by the pitching staff of Veinbergs, Alvery De Los Santos, Matt Hickey, and Francis Peguero, tying a season-high.

The Grizzlies will look to make it two wins in a row and a series victory in the middle game against the Mud Monsters on Wednesday, August 6, at Arsenal BG Ballpark. Gage Vailes will pitch for Gateway, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

