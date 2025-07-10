SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies are pleased to announce that relief pitcher Alec Whaley has been added to the Midwest Conference All-Star roster, making him the sixth player to represent the club next week at the 2025 Frontier League All-Star game in Troy, New York.

The six players are the most of any club in the Midwest Conference, and the second-most of any club in the league, trailing only the Québec Capitales (7).

A local product from O’Fallon, Missouri, Whaley is currently in his fourth season with the club. He leads the Frontier League with 29 appearances this season out of the bullpen, and has posted a 2-0 record and 2.70 ERA along with 29 strikeouts and just nine walks in 26 2/3 innings. The right-hander has also limited opponents to a .217 batting average this year, with 26 of his 29 appearances being scoreless.

One of manager Steve Brook’s most-reliable arms ever since he signed with the club midway through the 2022 season, this will be Whaley’s first all-star nod. He is currently second all-time on the Grizzlies’ career appearances list with 141 as of July 9, trailing only Richard Barrett, who appeared in 153 contests from 2010-15 for the club.

