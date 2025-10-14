COTTAGE HILLS - This weekend, Grip & Sip will host a party to celebrate the grand opening of their indoor pickleball courts.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, community members can check out the courts and play pickleball at a discounted rate throughout the day. From 5–8 p.m., attendees can also enjoy live music and barbecue. Jose Silva, Grip & Sip owner, noted that their goal is to share the courts with the community and encourage people to come out to experience everything the Cottage Hill business has to offer.

“We’ll just have an open house so that people can take a look at everything,” Silva said. “We have something for everybody, and I think that’s what we’re most excited about, just expanding on something in our area, on this side of the river.”

Silva explained that Grip & Sip opened originally as a golf simulator facility, but the goal was always to build pickleball courts on the property. There are three golf simulators that golfers of all skill levels can utilize seven days a week. People also enjoy the full bar, food, and music at Grip & Sip, and the business often hosts events.

With the pickleball courts, Grip & Sip hopes to expand their base to include pickleball players, from novices to experts. They have already welcomed a few clubs in the area to christen the courts.

But Silva looks forward to the grand opening event on Saturday, which will encourage more people to play. He highlighted the benefits of offering this experience in Cottage Hills.

“Across the river on the Missouri side, there are a number of indoor pickleball facilities,” he explained. “I know a lot of the people who have expressed interest in our facility have gone over and play a couple of times a week over in Missouri, so this will give them a facility on this side of the river to stay closer to home.”

He noted that the indoor courts are climate-controlled with no wind, which is “good for the pickleballers.” Players can rent the courts for a few hours at a time, guaranteeing that they will be able to play.

Silva also plans to host tournaments and leagues in the future, slating top players against each other and newer players in a league of their own. He noted that Grip & Sip will offer memberships, as well.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, everyone is welcome to attend the party and try the courts out for themselves. The golf simulators will also be available for play. Silva hopes to see many new and familiar faces, and he invites the community to come see the Grip & Sip facility for themselves.

“There’s something for everybody,” Silva added. “This is great for the area, this is something that families can do, this is something that is bringing something to the area, and that's what we’re looking to do.”

For more information about the Grip & Sip pickleball courts grand opening, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about everything Grip & Sip offers, visit their official website at GripAndSip.com or their official Facebook page.

