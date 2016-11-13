SPRINGFIELD – Led by senior Bailey Grinter, the Edwardsville High School girls swim squad captured its third straight IHSA Sectional championship on Saturday at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield with 230 points compared to Springfield’s 206.

Rival O’Fallon was third with 140 points.

Edwardsville head coach Christian Rhoten said winning a third consecutive sectional title was “a great accomplishment.”

“We moved up with some really nice swims in events we didn’t expect improvement,” Rhoten said. “All the points and all the swims matter. We didn’t win a lot of races, but we had a lot of other places. Bailey Grinter was the only individual champion that we had. It was good meet for everyone on the team.”

Grinter set the stage for herself at the IHSA State Meet next weekend with strong performances in the 50 free, (23.79), 100 back in a school record (57.09) and she was a member of the first place 200 and 400 free relay teams.

Rhoten pointed out how important Grinter’s leadership was during the meet with the younger girls.

“Bailey huddled with the other girls before the 200 relay and I think that made a difference,” Rhoten said.

Victoria Brady, nursing a knee problem, composed herself and put in a top-notch performance in every event, Rhoten said. Rhoten has said many times that Brady is a true competitor and she showed it in Saturday’s sectional.

Brady, Josie Bushell and Emily Webb were also members of the winning 200 and 400 free relay squads. The 200 free relay recorded a time of 1:39.01 and the 400 free relay a time of 3:37.64.

Another first place winner for Edwardsville was Taylor Seilheimer in diving (380.35 points).

Freshman Bushell was third in the100 freestyle (54.97) and Lydia Hemings was fourth in diving.

Other points came from the 200-yard medley relay team of Hope Roderick, Callista Poiter, Sierra Brannan and Hannah Benson which was sixth (2:00.34). Webb was sixth in the 200 individual medley, Benson eighth in the 100 butterfly, while Brannan was 10th. Poiter was eighth in the 100 breastroke (1:15.15).

“The competition here today was tough and we gave it everything needed to come home as a winner,” Rhoten said.

IHSA GIRLS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP

SPRINGFIELD SECTIONAL RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville (230), Springfield (206), O'Fallon (140), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (134), Chatham Glenwood (129), Springfield Southeast (62), Petersburg PORTA (10), Jacksonville (8), Jacksonville Routt (2)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

EDWARDSVILLE: 4x50 Freestyle Relay, first (1:39.01; Victoria Brady, Josie Bushell, Emily Webb, Bailey Grinter; 4x100 Freestyle Relay, first (3:37.64; Victoria Brady, Josie Bushell, Emily Webb, Bailey Grinter); 50 Freestyle, Bailey Grinter (first, 23.79), Brady (sixth; 25.33); Diving, Taylor Seilheimer (first, 380.35 points; Lydia Hemings, fourth (343.70 points); 100 Backstroke, Grinter (first, 57.09), Webb (seventh, 1:03.07); 4x50 Medley Relay, sixth (2:00.34; Hope Roderick, Callista Poiter, Sierra Brannan, Isabel Burwitz); 200 Freestyle, Bushell (fourth; 2:02.19); Roderick, (10th, 2:07.73); 200 Individual Medley, Webb (sixth, 2:18.70); Poiter (10th, 2:27.91); 100 Butterfly, Hannah Benson (eighth, 1:03.65), Brannan (10th, 1:06.61); 100 Freestyle, Bushell (third, 54.79), Brady (sixth, 55.99); 500 Freestyle, Benson (sixth, 5:33.76), Roderick (ninth, 5:43.05); 100 breaststroke, Poiter (eighth, 1:15.15), Isabella Doyle (18th, 1:22.27)

ALTON: 4x50 Medley Relay, third (1:56.87; Shelby Roth, Abbigail Powers, Lindsey Bruce, Jenna Fleming); 200 Freestyle, Fleming (ninth, 2:05.98), Ann Retzer (13th, 2:24.76); 200 IM, Powers (ninth, 2:27.89), Madeliene Stobbs (14th, 2:32.60); 50 Freestyle, Roth (13th, 26.68), Retzer (27th, 29.57); Diving, Annie Evans (seventh, 280.95 points), Maggie Evans, (eighth, 195.50 points); 100 Butterfly, Bruce (third, 1:00.66), Claire Pohlman (12th, 1:09.06); 100 Freestyle, Roth (13th, 59.88), Nikki Lowe (30th, 1:10.90); 500 Freestyle, Fleming (eighth, 5:37.64), Rachel Paule (21st, 6:53.35); 4x50 Freestyle Relay, fourth (1:47.45; Bruce, Fleming, Pohlman, Roth); 100 Backstroke, Bruce (eighth, 1:04.29), Sophie Binolis (33rd, 1:34.29); 4x100 Freestyle Relay, seventh (4:41.99; Pohlman, Lowe, Grace Napp, Paule)

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC: 4x50 Medley Relay, eighth (2:03.61; Lauren Heinz, Virginia Schranck, Karoline Lauritzen, Allsion Peuterbaugh); 200 Freestyle, Sarah St. John (20th, 2:43.93); 200 IM, Heinz (19th, 2:43.62); 100 backstroke, Laurizen (11th, 26.61), Hannah Schulz (41st, 36.46); 100 Freestyle, Lauritzen (10th, 58.04); Annie Tassanari (36th, 1:17.27); 500 Freestyle, St. John (27th, 7:11.16); 4x50 Freestyle Relay, seventh (1:51.55; Lauritzen, Heinz, Peuterbaugh, Schranck); 100 Backstroke, Heinz (23rd, 1:14.00), Peuterbaugh (24th, 1:14.62)

GRANITE CITY: 4x50 Medley Relay, 10th (2:11.94; Emma Cox, Madeline Sheridan, Isabella Roberts, Claire Ames); 200 Freestyle, Sheridan (23rd, 2:59.39); 200 IM, Roberts (17th, 2:41.68); 50 Freestyle, Emily Schulz (31st, 30.02); Ames, 32nd (30.25); 100 Butterfly, Rebecca Loftus (20th, 1:25.85); 100 Freestyle, Loftus (32nd, 1:13.87); Ashlyn Morrison (37th, 1:19.51); 500 Freestyle, Cox (third, 5:23.72), Roberts (16th, 6:32.19); 4x50 Freestyle Relay, 14th (2:08.43; Loftus, Morrison, Schulz, Brooke Hudson); 100 Backstroke, Hudson (33rd, 1:22.73); 100 Breaststroke, Sheridan (29th, 1:31.07); 4x100 Freestyle Relay, sixth (4:26.17; Roberts, Schulz, Ames, Cox)

METRO EAST LUTHERAN: 500 Freestyle, Macie Sparks (19th, 6:46.12); 100 Breaststroke, Sparks (22nd, 1:25.08)

