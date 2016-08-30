EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School girls' swim team lost four standout senior swimmers, but returning are several outstanding in the pool to keep the team strong.

Olympic Trials qualifier Bailey Grinter, a senior, leads the returnees and will swim the 50 free and 100 back as her key individual events. Grinter will also be an anchor person on relays for the Tigers. She qualified for the trials in both the 50-meter free and 100-meter backstroke.

“She will get to go back to the Olympic Trials in 2020 and it will be a whole new ballgame,” Edwardsville High School coach Christian Rhoten said. “The Olympic Trials was a great milestone for her. She is taking it one step at a time, now she will focus on high school stuff and hopefully have a good showing at state. She was third in the 50 free last year and fifth in the 100 back.”

Grinter should contend for state individual championships in both the 50 free and 100 back, Rhoten said.

Emily Webb and Victoria Brady are other key returnees, Rhoten said.

Rhoten has high expectations for junior diver Taylor Seilheimer. Rhoten said that Seilheimer’s goal is to go higher at state this year than she did a year ago and thinks she can accomplish that with hard work.

Senior Callista Poiter worked “really hard over the summer,” Rhoten said and she should be solid in the breaststroke.

Rhoten said he has high expectations for freshmen and sophomores on the team and added that they will have to rise to losing so many seniors.

“At the beginning of every year, it is exciting with some fresh faces,” Rhoten said. “Every year the team dynamic has been different. We have to pull together and swim as a team with losing the four seniors.”

Edwardsville opens the season on Sept. 7 with the O’Fallon Relays.

