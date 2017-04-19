EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 17-18: Jack Grimm led Edwardsville with 11 kills as the Tigers swept Belleville West 25-17, 25-18 in a Southwestern Conference road match Tuesday evening.

The Tigers moved to 14-4 overall, 6-0 in the SWC while the Maroons fell to 7-9 overall, 3-3 in the league.

Lucas Verdun had 24 assists for the Tigers, with Bob Dresner getting seven digs and four points from serve and Nick Allen and Eric Brammeier adding five kills each on the evening.

The Tigers' next match comes at home April 25 against O'Fallon.