GRIGGSVILLE - Three Illinois school districts—Griggsville-Perry School District, Western School District and Pikeland CUSD 10 — were removed from soft lockdown status Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, after law enforcement determined a threat in the area had passed.

The districts had been under soft lockdown earlier in the day as a precautionary measure. Pikeland CUSD 10 officials confirmed that authorities determined the threat no longer existed, leading to the decision to lift the lockdown.

Griggsville-Perry School District had previously reported remaining on soft lockdown mid-day while consulting with their school resource officer and monitoring exterior cameras to ensure campus security. The district also decided to proceed with afternoon Pre-K classes.

Decisions on after-school activities for the districts will be made as soon as possible, officials said.

