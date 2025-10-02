Griggsville-Perry and Nearby Districts Resume Routine After Lockdown
Griggsville-Perry, Western, and Pikeland CUSD 10 schools resume normal operations following law enforcement confirmation that area threat has ended.
GRIGGSVILLE - Three Illinois school districts—Griggsville-Perry School District, Western School District and Pikeland CUSD 10 — were removed from soft lockdown status Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, after law enforcement determined a threat in the area had passed.
The districts had been under soft lockdown earlier in the day as a precautionary measure. Pikeland CUSD 10 officials confirmed that authorities determined the threat no longer existed, leading to the decision to lift the lockdown.
Griggsville-Perry School District had previously reported remaining on soft lockdown mid-day while consulting with their school resource officer and monitoring exterior cameras to ensure campus security. The district also decided to proceed with afternoon Pre-K classes.
Decisions on after-school activities for the districts will be made as soon as possible, officials said.
