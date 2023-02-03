GLEN CARBON - After beating Marquette Catholic to clinch the Gateway Metro Conference regular-season title, the Father McGviney Griffins' girl's basketball team went out and outright won it Thursday night.

McGivney hosted Bunker Hill and got past the Minutemaids by a score of 60-21. The Griffins improve to 25-3 on the season while Bunker Hill falls to 2-20.

Mary Harkins had a big game for the Griffins with 26 points, while Claire Stanhaus came up with nine points. Harkins shot nearly 70 percent from the floor and went 8-9 from behind the three-point line, passing the record for most threes made in a single game by a Griffin.

"That was pretty crazy," head coach Jeff Oller said about Harkins' performance. She only played about half the game he said.

Julia Stobe scored seven while Emily Johnson and Sami Oller each scored five. Katherine Empson finished with four points while Sophia Ivnik and Izzie Venarsky each scored two.

Coach Oller knew his team had a good shot of winning the conference and he was pleased to go undefeated in the GMC.

"I thought the girls put in a lot of work. They definitely earned it," he said.

The team has also set the record for most regular-season wins at 25, beating the previous record of 23 set in the 2019-20 season when McGivney went all the way to the Super-Sectionals.

The Griffins will be back in action at home tonight against Red Bud with a 7:15 p.m. tip-off. The team will be celebrating six players for Senior Night.

