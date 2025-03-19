The Griffins track and field team showcased their prowess at the 9th Annual Jersey Winter Thaw held on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Principia College, where 32 teams competed on the 200-meter indoor oval. The event marked a significant achievement for the Griffins, who broke seven school records throughout the competition.

Lilly Gilbertson led the way for the Griffins, securing runner-up finishes in both the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter race, setting new school records with times of 7.97 seconds and 25.77 seconds, respectively. Isabella Harris also made her mark by establishing a new school record in the 3200-meter event, finishing seventh with a time of 13:49.9.

In the field events, Joey Seefeldt extended his own triple jump record to 11.11 meters (36 feet, 5.25 inches). The Griffins demonstrated their strength in relays as well, with Tyler Ahring, Lyle Biermann, Liam Schmidt, and Will Rakers finishing second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:39.8. The team of Ahring, Schmidt, Rakers, and Gus Range secured third place in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:41.1. Additionally, Biermann, Range, Lincoln Duffy, and Owen Weissert set a new school record in the 4x200-meter relay, finishing seventh with a time of 1:39.8.

Other notable performances included Jane Cummins, who placed fourth in the 800-meter with a time of 2:31.9, and Mia Range, who finished fifth in the high jump at 1.55 meters (5 feet, 1 inch).

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cummins, Ali Beltramea, McKenzie Jones, and Bella Redenius also finished fourth, while the 4x200-meter relay team of Range, Lily Terrell, Beltramea, and Gilbertson secured fifth place.

The Griffins continued to excel in a recent meet at Eastern Illinois University, where they participated in a large 60-team invitational. The girls' team set a new school record in the 4x200-meter relay, finishing seventh overall with a time of 1:53.96, while the boys' team also set their 4x200-meter record at 1:44.41. Tyler Ahring notably broke a long-standing record in the 800-meter with a time of 2:09.14, finishing 11th.

Medalists at the EIU meet included Mia Range, who placed second in the high jump at 1.50 meters, and Morgan Gestes, who secured second place in the long jump with a distance of 5.00 meters. Jane Cummins also earned a medal, finishing seventh in the 1600-meter with a time of 5:37.

Both the girls' and boys' squads recorded a total of 16 personal bests at the EIU meet, with standout performances from Mason Roseman in the shot put and McKenzie Jones in the 1600-meter.

The Griffins will look to build on their momentum at the upcoming Top Times Indoor State Invitational at Illinois Wesleyan University on March 28, 2025.

