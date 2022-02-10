GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney girl’s basketball team hosted East Alton-Woodriver on Wednesday night and came out the other side with a huge 60-28 win on Senior Night. The Griffins had three seniors to celebrate with Libby Tllthorst, Riley Zumwalt and Charlize Luehman.

The Griffins came out firing when they opened up the game on a 12-2 run and never let their foot off the gas. After the game head coach Jeff Oller said his girls only know one way to play, saying that “it doesn’t matter if we’re up 30 or down 30 we still have to play the same, and we pride ourselves in that.”

The three seniors combined for 28 points on the night, with Zumwalt leading the way. She had a team-high 13 points going 2-4 from the three-point line. Luehman tossed in nine and Telthorst had six.

Sophomore guard Sami Oller and junior forward Alexis Bond each scored seven on the night.

A big reason for the Griffins’ success was due to the tremendous number of turnovers from the Oilers, most of which Father McGivney capitalized on. Oller said that he wants to get stuff out of his defense and he did against the Oilers. He also did say that his side turned the ball over more than he would have liked.

With this win, Father McGivney improves to 23-8 to finish out the regular season. The Griffins will be on to play Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School in the first round of Regionals. “We had a really good week. Our girls are playing really well right now,” Oller said after the win Wednesday night.

The Griffins will need to ride their current momentum into their next game against Christ Our Rock. That game is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

