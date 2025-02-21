GLEN CARBON - Izzie Vernasky emerged as the leading scorer for the Father McGivney Griffins with 8 points in a 45-27 loss in the IHSA Class 1A Farina South Central Regional title matchup against Brownstown.

Zoe Oller, Peyton Ellis and Layla Tobin had 4 points apiece. Julia Behrmann was next with 3 points and Alexa Jones and Devin Ellis had 2 points.

Father McGivney head girls coach Jeff Oller said it was "a tough game" against Brownstown.

"Brownstown played very well," he added. "It wasn't our night."

Oller praised his girls on their 21 wins overall in 2024-2025: "I am very proud of the girls' efforts and growth over the course of the season."

Browntown star Madi Miller paced the Bombers in scoring with 13 points.

Father McGivney finished with a 21-12 overall final record under Coach Oller, who has become year in and year out, one of the area's best girls' basketball coaches.

Brownstown was ahead throughout the contest leading at the half 19-11 and then cruised on for the win. The Bombers play in the Raymond Lincolnwood Sectional semis against possibly Calhoun, who plays in the North Greene Regional Championship matchup on Friday night against Nokomis. The Raymond Lincolnwood Sectional matchup for the Bombers is at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Carrollton will play in the 6 p.m. matchup on Tuesday at Raymond Lincolnwood after winning its regional on Thursday night.

