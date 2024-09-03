GLEN CARBON — The Schmidt triplets of Father McGivney Catholic High School are off to a promising start for the 2024 boys cross country season. Aidan, Liam, and Connor Schmidt posted impressive times at the Mascoutah Cross Country Invite this past weekend.

The Schmidt triplets are Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athletes of the Month, highlighting their contributions to the Griffins' cross country and track teams.

Aidan Schmidt finished as the Griffins' second runner, placing 28th with a time of 17:56 in the three-mile race. His brother, Liam Schmidt, followed in 38th place with a time of 18:21, while Connor Schmidt secured the 63rd spot.

The triplets also showcased their talents at the Illinois State Boys Track and Field Meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston last spring. The foursome of Tyler Ahring, Liam Schmidt, Levi Huber, and Will Rakers improved their 4 x 800m relay time to 8:30.55, finishing in 20th place. This marked a significant improvement, as the team had been running close to 9:00 just two months prior, according to Father McGivney Head Cross Country Coach Jim Helton.

Liam Schmidt also competed in the 1600m at the state meet, finishing 42nd. The team’s alternates included Liam Boeving, Connor Schmidt, Aidan Schmidt, and Colin Moore.

Coach Helton commended the triplets for their dedication and internal competition, which he believes greatly benefits the team.

"They love to run and all have continued to improve," Helton said. "They have a lot of good internal competition amongst them that fits right into what they are doing. It is nice to have Schmidt boys on squad."

Again, congrats to the Schmidt triplets on the recognition as Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athletes of the Month.

