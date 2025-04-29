WOOD RIVER - Father McGivney Catholic ran away with the team championship of the small school Madison County Track Championships meet, held Monday at EAWR Memorial Stadium in Wood River.

The Griffins won the title with 144 points, with Civic Memorial coming in second at 94 points, Roxana was third with 87 points, Marquette Catholic was fourth with 61 points, in fifth place was the host Oilers at 58 points, Madison was sixth with 44 points, and Metro-East Lutheran came in seventh with 24 points.

In the sprint races, Lilly Gilbertson of McGivney won the race at 13.08 seconds, with Talasia Williams of Madison second at 13.59 seconds, and Alison Beltramea of McGivney third at 13.63 seconds. Karly Davenport of Marquette won the 200 meters at 27.66 seconds, with Williams second at 27.81 seconds, and third place went to Kelea Gaither of the Griffins at 28.40 seconds. In the 400 meters, Elaina Rybak of McGivney won at 59.15 seconds, with Lilly Hannigan of Marquette second at 1:04.29, and Payton Meyers of CM third at 1:06.09.

Jane Cummins of the Griffins won the 800 meters at 2:35.24, with Gianna Stassi of Roxana second at 2:41.02, and in third place was Sabrina Eccles of the Explorers at 2:42.39. The 1,600 meters was won by McKenzie Jones of McGivney at 5:56.45, with Lucy Doyle of Metro-East second at 6:01.84, and the Eagles' Olivia Wiley was third at 6:05.64. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Isabella Harris of McGivney, who had a time of 13:46.49, with CM's Mya Walker second at 16:13.60, and Julie Pitts of EAWR third at 20:11.82.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meters went to Sarah Rider of the Eagles at 17.42 seconds, with Gina Truax of the Oilers second at 18.34 seconds, and Elizabeth Clouse of Roxana was third at 18.38 seconds. Truax came back to win the 300 meters at 52.85 seconds, with Rider second at 55.03 seconds, and the Knights' Lilly Wallloch third at 1:02.06.

In the results of the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Madison at 52.85 seconds, with Roxana second at 53.12, and McGivney was third at 53.14 seconds. The Griffins won the 4x200 meters at 1:50.81, with the Shells second at 1:53.11, and the Trojans third at 1:53.48. In the 4x400 meters, the winner was McGivney at 4:06.41, with CM second at 4:37.54, and EAWR came in third at 4:41.78. The winners of the 4x800 race were the Griffins at 10:42.65, with the Eagles second at 12:18.02, and the Shells placed third at 12:32.95.

In the field events, the shot put winner was Jane Jones of Marquette, who had a throw of 9.69 meters, with McGivney's Zoe Oller second at 9.16 meters, and Milla LeGette of EAWR third at 9.12 meters. The discus throw was won by LeGette, with a toss of 35.18 meters, with Kaylee Hoffman of Roxana at 32.12 meters, and third place went to Oller at 29.08 meters. In the high jump, the Griffins' Mia Range won, clearing 1.52 meters, with Leah Newton of Roxana and Trinity Compton of Madison tying for second at 1,47 meters, Newton taking second on the fewest misses rule.

Makenna Wehmeier of the Eagles went over at 2.29 meters to win the pole vault, with teammate Emily Oehmke second at 1.98 meters, and Roxana's Bailey Schallenberg-Decker third at 1.83 meters. The winner of the long jump was Rider, who went 4.82 meters, with Laney Meadows of McGivney, with a leap of 4.47 meters, and in third place was Lilly Terrell of McGivney, who went 4.40 meters. Finally, in the triple jump, the winner was Newton, who went 10.31 meters, with Rider in second at 10.14 meters, and Davenport was third at 10.08 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

