RIVERTON - Mia Range of Father McGivney Catholic is on a roll in the girls high jump. She leaped 5-3.75 to take first in the Riverton IHSA Girls Track and Field Sectional on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Carlinville's Hannah Gibson and teammate Payton Harding won the shot put (35-10.75) and discus (119-9) respectively. Lilly Trettenero of Staunton captured the pole vault (10-3.25).

Marquette Catholic's Karly Davenport qualified for the IHSA State Girls Track and Field Meet next week in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University in the Riverton IHSA Class 1A Girls Track and Field Sectional on Thursday, May 15, 2025, capturing second in the triple jump, 33-1.75.

Marquette Catholic head girls coach Bill Sprague said he was excited to see Davenport qualify in the triple jump.

"The sectional performance showed how strong Karly is," the coach said. "She has such a good work ethic."

The running events were delayed because of the humidity and then postponed because rain and lightning, Sprague said. The running portion is supposed to be picked up on Friday afternoon, Sprague said.

Father McGivney sensation Mia Rybak and Lilly Gilbertson will showcase the talents on Friday afternoon.

Carlinville led after the six field events were completed with 40 points, followed by Litchfield with 29.5 points, Virden, 26 points, Auburn, 20 points, Mt. Olive, 19 points, Gillespie, 18 points, Father McGivney Catholic, 17 points, and Staunton with 15 points. Marquette Catholic was in 11th place with 9 points, Bunker Hill was 13th with 4 points and Southwestern was in 14th place with 2 points.

Shot Put - Hannah Gibson, Carlinville, 35-10.75, Payton Harding, Carlinville, 35-6, Chloe Green, Mt. Olive, 35-6. Maggie Heyen of Gillespie placed fifth with a toss of 35-0.25, Jami Jones of Marquette Catholic was eighth with a toss of 33-1.75 and Zoe Oller of Father McGivney was ninth with a throw of 32-6.25.

Discus - Payton Harding, Carlinville 119-9, Hannah Gibson, Carlinville, 107-11, Maggie Heyen of Gillespie, 107-2. McGivney's Zoe Oller was sixth with a throw of 105-0.

High Jump - Mia Range, Father McGivney, 5-3.75, Emily Wisiewski, Auburn, 5-1.75 and Kilee Hoover, Litchfield, 5-1.75. Fourth was Amari Vickery of Gillespie, 5-1.75. Eli Moody of McGivney was ninth (4-6) and Marion Hemmer of MELHS was 10th, (4-4), Ari Davenport of Marquette placed 11th (4-4).

Pole Vault - Lilly Trettenero, Staunton, 10-3.25, Asher Ronan, Virden, 9-0.5, 3. Hailey Green, Litchfield, 7-1. Annie Handshy of Father McGivney was fifth, 6-7.

Long Jump - Emma Crawford, Virden, 18-3.25, Izabella Fenton, Litchfield, 16-1.75, 3. Emme Divjak, Auburn, 15-1. Bella Lueken of Mt. Olive was fourth, 15-7.5 and Zoey Watkins of Bunker Hill was fifth, 15-4.25. Kristilyn LeVora of Carlinville placed eighth, 13-4.25, while Madison Bassett of Marquette placed ninth, 13-0.25 and Reagan Beilsmith of Southwestern was 10th, 13-0.25.

Triple Jump - 1. Izabella Fenton, Litchfield, 33-6, Karly Davenport, Marquette Catholic, 33-1.75 and Cece Winkelman, New Berlin, 32-02.5. Bella Lueken of Mt. Olive placed fifth, 30-11.25 and Lily Terrell of Father McGivney was 11th, 30-1.

