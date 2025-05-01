GLEN CARBON - Devin Ellis, a senior midfielder for the Father McGivney Catholic High girls soccer team, scored perhaps the biggest goal in the program’s history on April 30, 2025, when she sent a header to the inside of the far post off a corner by Rachel Kretzer into the back of the net to give the Griffins a 1-0 win over Edwardsville in a very well-played game by both sides at McGivney.

The goal came in the 79th minute to give the Griffins the win. For Ellis, it was her sixth goal of the season to go along with three assists. She’s emerged as a key player on the team, who kept their 100 percent record alive at 16-0-0.

Ellis is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

In her post-match interview, Ellis, to say the least, was very happy with the winner and how things turned out in the game.

“I’m feeling ecstatic,” Ellis said. “It’s the first time we’ve played Edwardsville, just feeling all the emotions right now.”

Ellis described the only goal of the match as a perfectly placed corner served by Kretzer.

“It was a corner in the last three minutes,” Ellis said. “Rachel Kretzer served it - she serves all of our corners, so I know they’re going to be good. I was the last person lined up in our line for corners. Rachel played a perfectly placed ball, and I just connected with it.”

It was the fifth goal of Ellis’ six that came off the corner, and it’s a number Ellis points to with pride.

“I’m pretty good in the air,” Ellis said. “I’m always in corners.”

The three points earned by the Griffins were also an important win for the team.

“We extended our winning streak,” Ellis said, “so, hopefully, we can keep that going until the end of the season and into the postseason. It was just a big confidence boost for us, and we needed that win to show who we really are, and we’re just not some small (Class) 1A school, that we can compete with anyone.”

