CHARLESTON - These are results from the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Prelims on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.

Lilly Gilbertson of Father McGivney advanced in three individual events, while Elena Rybak of McGivney qualified in two events. Staunton's Lilly Trettenero qualified in the pole vault and Callie Field of Carrollton advanced in two events.

100 Meters - 7. Lilly Gilbertson, Father McGivney, 12.39, 8. Calie Field, Carrollton, 12.46, both qualified for finals.

200 Meters - 3. Lilly Gilbertson, Father McGivney, 25.36, 9. Calie Field, Carrollton, 26.17, both qualified for finals.

400 Meters - 1. Lilly Gilbertson, Father McGivney, 58.10, advances to finals.

800 Meters - 1. Elena Rybak, Father McGivney, 2:14.48, 16. Jane Cummins, Father McGivney, 2:24.05. Rybak advances to finals.

1,600 Meters - 3. Elena Rybak, Father McGivney, 5:04.04, Rybak advances to finals.

4 x 100 Relay - 22. Marquette Catholic - Lilly Hannigan, Tyra Wells, Madison Bassett, Karly Davenport, 52.20, 30. Carrollton - Abby Flowers, Lilly Baurer, Mabry Robeen, Calie Field, 52.41.

4 x 200 Relay - 20. Father McGivney Catholic - Mia Range, Caroline Rakers, Kelea Gaither and Allison Beltramea, 1:50.38, 36. Carrollton - Abby Flowers, Lilly Buarer, Mabry Robeen, Harper Darr, 1:56.03.

Shot Put - 13. Chloe Green, Mt. Olive, 10.99 meters, 36-0.75 inches, 15. Payton Harding, Carlinville, 10.93 Meters, 35-10.5 inches.

High Jump - 2. Mia Range, Father McGivney Catholic - 5-0.25, advances to finals.

Discus - 13. Chloe McAdams, Carrollton, 35.69 meters, 117-1 inches, 23. Payton Harding, Carlinville, 33.72 meters, 110-7 inches.

Pole Vault - 5. Lilly Trettenero, Staunton, 2.90 meters, 9-6.25, advances to finals.

Triple Jump - 17. Karly Davenport, Marquette Catholic, 10.30 meters, 33-9.5 inches.

