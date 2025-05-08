BELLEVILLE - Father McGivney Catholic's girls track team ran away with the Gateway Metro Conference championship in the conference meet, held Wednesday at Belleville Althoff Catholic.

The Griffins won with a total of 184 points, outdistancing the host Crusaders, who were second at 132 points, with Marquette Catholic third with 89 points, Metro-East Lutheran was fourth at 46 points, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was fifth with six points, and Maryville Christian was sixth with four points.

Lilly Gilbertson of the Griffins took first place in the 100 meters, having a time of 12.73 seconds, with Karly Davenport of Marquette second at 13.19 seconds, and Allison Beltramea of the Griffins was third at 13.24 seconds. In the 200 meters, Gilbertson also won, with a time of 25.60 seconds, with Davenport second at 26.84 seconds, and Explorer teammate Tyra Wells third at 28.41 seconds. Althoff's Molly Distler won the 400 meters at 1:01.78, with Beltramea second at 1:04.13, and Lilly Hannigan of Marquette was third at 1:04.21.

Elena Rybak of the Griffins took the 800 meters at 2:12.39, with teammate Jane Cummins second at 2:26.27, and Sabrina Eccles of Marquette was third at 2:39.26. In the 1,600 meters, Rybak won at 5:09.16, with Breigh Desmond of Althoff second at 5:53.37, and Lucy Doyle of the Knights was third at 6:04.25. The winner of the 3,200 meters was Desmond at 12:19.02, with McKenzie Jones of McGivney second at 12:56.79, and teammate Miley Badgett third at 13:56.50.

The results of the hurdles races showed that Cristina Reyes-Cruz of the Crusaders won the 100 meters with a time of 18.83 seconds, with teammate Lorin Washington second at 20.90 seconds, and Lilly Walloch of Metro-East was third at 21.25 seconds. with the winner of the 300 meters being Reyes-Cruz at 54.24 seconds, with Jones second at 54.99 seconds, and Washington finished third at 58.22 seconds.

In the relay races, the winner of the 4x100 meters was Marquette at 52.56 seconds, with Althoff second at 53.35 seconds, and McGivney came in third at 53.68 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Griffins won at 1:51.08, while the Crusaders were second at 1:55.32. In the 4x400 meters, McGivney won at 4:17.09, with Althoff second at 4:40.75, and Metro-East was third at 4:59.07. In the 4x800 meters, the Griffins won at 11:11.27, with the Crusaders second at 11:40.48.

Meanwhile, in the field events, the shot put was won by Jami Jones of Marquette, who got off a throw of 10.15 meters, with Reece Distler of Althoff second at 9.69 meters, and Zoe Oller of McGivney was third at 9.62 meters. In the discus throw, Oller won with a toss of 32.28 meters, with McGivney teammate Sondra Nohl second at 26.18 meters, and Distler was third at 26.15 meters. In the high jump, the Griffins' Mia Range went over at 1.37 meters to win the event, with Ari Davenport of the Explorers second, clearing 1.32 meters, and third place went to Marion Hemmer of Metro-East, who went over at 1.27 meters.

In the long jump, Mia Crawford of Althoff won with a jump of 4.56 meters, with Lily Terrell of McGivney second at 4.22 meters, and third place went to teammate Anna Moore, who went 3.92 meters. Finally, in the triple jump, the winner was Karly Davenport, who had a leap of 10.20 meters, with Terrell second at 9.16 meters, and third place went to Cassidy Eccles of Marquette, who had a distance of 7.84 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

