GREENVILLE - Father McGivney Catholic Varsity Griffins defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran Stallions 17-2 Wednesday at Greenville University, in the 1A IHSA Sectional Baseball Semifinals.

The Griffins took an early lead in the top of the first inning, capitalizing on a fielder’s choice and a series of timely singles by Justin Terhaar, Ben Sink, and Ty Etcheson that resulted in six runs.

They extended their advantage in the second inning with runs driven in by Terhaar, Isaac Wendler, Mason Holmes, and Scott Phelps. A five-run surge in the fourth inning, featuring hits from Sink, Phelps, Etcheson, Kannon Kamp, and Drew Kleinheider, further cemented the Griffins’ dominance.

Wendler earned the win for Father McGivney Catholic, pitching four innings while allowing two hits and two runs, one earned, striking out four and walking three.

Dane Keeven provided effective relief with one inning of shutout ball.

Father McGivney head coach Chris Erwin said it was important that the Griffins jumped out early against Christ Our Rock.

"They have a good ball club," he said of Christ Our Rock. "Getting some runs early was really important for us. I think it is difficult for a team to settle in when all 9 of our players get hits. I really liked our approach today. We stayed focused and kept finishing at-bats and innings. If you get this far, every team has good pitching and good hitting. On Saturday, Calhoun has a good team and a good record. We are looking forward to playing them."

Calhoun beat Waterloo Gibault 5-1 in the nightcap on Wednesday night in the Greenville Sectional.

Jayden Bazile took the loss for Christ Our Rock Lutheran, giving up 10 runs, seven earned, on 10 hits over two innings.

Father McGivney Catholic amassed 16 hits in the game. Sink, Omar Avalos, Kleinheider, Phelps, Terhaar, Holmes, and Etcheson each recorded two hits.

Sink and Etcheson led the team with three runs batted in apiece. Kleinheider, Terhaar, and Etcheson each stole multiple bases, contributing to the Griffins’ total of 11 stolen bases.

For Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Brayden Albert and Bazile each collected one hit, with Albert driving in the team’s only run. Albert went 1-for-2 as the cleanup hitter.

Father McGivney Catholic plays Calhoun in the Greenville Sectional Championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

