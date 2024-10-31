FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, VALMEYER 22-15: McGivney rallied to hold on for a Class 1A regional win over Valmeyer in the Metro-East Lutheran semifinals, advancing to Thursday's final.

Grace Nesbitt was a standout for McGivney with 11 service points and zero errors, her coach Jake Williams said.

Mia Lieberman was again a strong force at the net for the Griffins and senior outside hitter Izzie Vernasky had a spectacular match with seven kills in 10 attempts.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dia Villhard and Sophia Mineman were keys once again on defense for the Griffins, their coach said.

Kaleigh Hicks served up six points and an ace for the Pirates, while Kadence Seitz had three points, Lilly Carron had four kills and three blocks, Heidi Smith came up with three kills and four blocks, and Violet Krekel had seven assists.

"In the second set we kind of got back to Griffins' volleyball," Coach Williams said. "We pushed through in the first set and had a quicker start in the second set. In the post-season play, it is always good to get a win. We will have to be sharper tonight in the championship against Waterloo Gibault."

More like this: