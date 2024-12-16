GLEN CARBON – Monday wrapped up the first half of Gateway Metro Conference play for the Father McGivney Griffins. They are now 4-1 through five conference games after a 49-21 win over Metro-East Lutheran.

“It’s our first trip through the conference slate. I think we could have done some things better, but overall, we’re pretty happy with where we’re at,” Father McGivney head coach Jeff Oller said postgame.

The Griffins, now 6-3 on the season improved to 5-0 at home.

“Yeah, that’s nice,” Oller said. “They should have some pride when they’re playing on their home court. They put in a lot of work here. We’ve had some good performances here so far and hopefully they can keep that up.”

McGivney’s lone conference loss was at Althoff, a 41-33 loss on Dec. 5. The Griffins have won four straight since then.

McGivney got off to a hot start, beginning the game on a 7-0 run, and going on to lead 15-4 after the first quarter. They widened the margin to 28-11 at halftime.

Layla Tobin led McGivney in scoring with nine points. She was one of 10 Griffins who scored.

Emerson McGaughey scored seven points and Julia Behrmann and Devin Ellis scored six. Izzie Venarsky, Carly McElroy, and Zoe Oller each scored four while Alexa Jones, Sabrina Ivnik, and Peyton Ellis each scored three.

“Everybody got in, got some minutes. It’s just an opportunity to get these guys some varsity experience, which is nice,” Oller said.

The Knights fall to 1-8 on the season and 1-4 in the GMC.

They were led by Avery Simaytis with 10 points. Emily Kober scored four points, Alexa Stock had three, and Kaitlyn Pickerell and Izzy McLeod each scored two.

