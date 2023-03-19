GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic’s Adelyn Speight recently signed a letter of intent to play college soccer at the University of North Alabama.

Speight describes herself as “a versatile player.”

Adelyn is a Bryon, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of the Month.

“I enjoyed playing outside back, holding and attacking mid,” she said. “I believe my work ethic always exceeds expectations.”

Speight is an honors student with a 3.93 unweighted GPA on a 4.0 scale.

She has played soccer since she was 7 years old.

“Father McGivney has a very competitive girls' soccer team,” she said. “I take the leadership role seriously on the team and try to guide athletes on and off the field. We have big expectations for this season and a lot of new talent coming in. Father McGivney provides a very family feel."

Father McGivney Athletic Director Jeff Oller said he was proud of Speight and it is always a tremendous accomplishment when any of the athletes achieve their dream of obtaining athletic and academic scholarships.

Matthew McVicar said Adelyn has a great work ethic and sets the tone for the time.

“She is someone the girls look up to and I am happy she found a school she wants to attend,” he added. “She has worked so hard at the college camps and really deserves it (the scholarship).”

