GLEN CARBON — Father McGivney Catholic capped its regular season with a 35-28 victory over Rochester on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, marking the Griffins' 20th win. The game was held at Rochester, where the Griffins showcased a strong performance under head coach Jeff Oller.

Despite a late-game push from Rochester, McGivney held on to secure the win. Devin Ellis led the Griffins with 11 points, supported by Izzie Venarsky with nine points, Peyton Ellis with six points, Julia Behrmann with five points, and Alexa Jones with four points.

Oller expressed pride in his team's achievement of reaching 20 wins, noting the challenges they faced throughout the season.

"We have had a challenging schedule," he said. "We have become a lot better because the girls have worked so hard. We are excited to play in the regional and take it one step at a time."

With this victory, McGivney's record improved to 20-11, while Rochester's season concluded with a record of 8-22. The Griffins are set to compete in a regional game against Brownstown (Coop) at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Farina. The winner of that game advances to play at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, also at Farina.

In other regional matchups, Calhoun will face Nokomis at 6 p.m. Monday at White Hall, and Carrollton will take on Bluffs at 7:30 p.m. at Bluffs.

Last week, the Griffins secured a decisive 52-14 victory over rival Metro East Lutheran. Oller praised his team's defensive performance in that game, emphasizing the significance of winning against their rivals. "I thought our girls did a great job against Metro East Lutheran defensively," he said.

Venarsky had 14 points and Devin Ellis had 8 points against MELHS. Zoe Oller and Peyton Ellis had six points.

Taylor Maack had 5 points for MELHS in the game. Isabelle McLeod had 4 points.

