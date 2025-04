On Monday, April 21, 2025, the Griffin community is invited to gather at the school’s new Track and Field complex for the blessing at 3:45 p.m., preceding the school’s first home track meet of the season. Later that evening, at approximately 7 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held to remember Ahring, who was deeply committed to coaching and the McGivney community.

Ahring, a member of the Father McGivney Class of 2021, tragically lost his life on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, while returning home from Track and Field practice in a vehicle accident near Hamel. He had served as an assistant cross country and track coach at the school for three years, working under Head Coach Jim Helton.

In a statement to the McGivney community, Principal Joe Lombardi described Ahring as “a confident, inspirational coach” whose “quiet strength, encouragement, and unwavering kindness” left a lasting impact on the athletes he mentored.

Lombardi also noted Ahring’s pride in coaching his younger brother Tyler, a current senior at McGivney, and highlighted his “life of service, compassion, and kindness” grounded in his faith.

“Brandon touched countless lives. His warm smile, generous heart, and gentle spirit will be missed more than words can express,” Lombardi said. “Please keep his parents and brother in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

The school encourages community members to attend both the blessing and the prayer vigil as a way to come together in remembrance and support.





