COLUMBIA, IL., - Michael Klaus of Columbia is grieving the loss of his 19-year-old son, Andrew Klaus, who was fatally shot in the Greater Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported that officers responded shortly after 7:20 p.m. last Tuesday to the 3100 block of Vine Grove Avenue, where they found Andrew Klaus with a fatal puncture wound to his head.

Andrew Klaus, a resident of Imperial, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene following the reported shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by authorities.

In the wake of this tragedy, Michael Klaus has established a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of a celebration of life for his son.

Michael Klaus said the fundraiser aims to provide Andrew with a meaningful farewell amid the family's profound grief.

GoFundMe Link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-my-sons-life-after-tragedy

