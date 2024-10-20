BETHALTO - “Surviving the Holidays,” a special free GriefShare event for those in area communities who are grieving the loss of loved ones, will take place at Zion Lutheran Church, Bethalto, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Adults and teens are invited to hear a presentation about resources, strategies and tools for coping with grief during the holiday season.

“Grief and loss are always hard to deal with during the holiday season,” said Rev. Brandon Metcalf of Zion. “Whether the loss was recent or many years ago, this can be a hard time of year, and we want to help and offer hope.”

The presentation will focus on how to cope with grief, what to be aware of as the holidays are approaching, and how to find hope in the midst of loss from a Christian viewpoint. Participants will hear from grief experts and people who have experienced a loss and are dealing with grief, as well as from Zion’s pastors, Rev. Kale Hanson and Rev. Brandon Metcalf, and Barry Pfeiffer, Zion’s director of discipleship. Those attending will discover helpful resources about grief and the grief process, and will also have opportunities to ask questions.

For more information, call the church office at 618-377-8314. Go to https://www.griefshare.org/events/243531 to find more details and register for the event. Registration is not required.

Zion Lutheran Church is located at 625 Church Drive, Bethalto, Illinois. Parking will be in the east parking lot. Participants for this event will enter through the main doors on the east side of the building.

Zion Bethalto also hosts GriefShare Grief and Loss Support Groups to help those who are grieving move through the grief process. The next GriefShare group at Zion will begin on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at 6 p.m. Registration for that group is now open online at griefshare.org.

