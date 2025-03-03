Our Daily Show! Grid Solar: Mini Splits, Solar, and More!

HIGHLAND - GRID Solar is officially offering general electrical contracting services alongside solar, and this helps them create more efficient systems.

Ryan Wagner, co-owner of GRID, explained that the business aims to help their customers get the most efficient energy systems. With a few “master electricians on staff,” Wagner said that they can help customers decode their energy bills and decide what kind of system is best for them.

“It just opens up the number of services we can do for everybody,” he explained. “We always tell people, we’re trying to sell you as few panels as possible, not as many as we can get away with. If we can spend $1,000 putting more insulation in your attic and that saves you $3,000 by not needing that many panels, then that’s a wise use of your money and you should do that.”

Wagner noted that traditionally, people view their house’s systems as separate from one another. Plumbing, HVAC and electrical are all different systems with different needs. But Wagner said technology is changing so that these systems are connected.

Additionally, GRID doesn’t design in a vacuum. They consider how all of these systems work together. They might encourage their customers to install more insulation or update their HVAC system before installing solar. This will make the solar system more efficient, a priority for the company.

“It all comes down to efficiency,” Wagner said. “If you have to cool the middle of your house down to 68 so that, sitting on your couch, it can be a nice 72, then that's not very efficient. That’s the same thing where, if you’re going to pay to heat and cool the air, you don’t want it to just escape outside as fast as possible. That’s where the insulation comes in. And then, of course, we’re solar guys, so we always think, if you’re going to spend as much money as we spend on electricity every month, maybe you should own the source. Buy the source of electricity and then you can actually own the production.”

The idea of “owning” electricity is another reason why GRID encourages customers to go solar. Wagner compares it to owning a house. When you buy a house, you know what your mortgage will be for the next several years, you have equity on the property, and you will eventually pay it off. These are benefits that renters don’t have.

Wagner said solar is similar. You add equity to your house immediately, you know what your power bill will be, and you will eventually pay off the system costs. Instead of “renting” electricity, you “own” it when you install a solar system, he explained.

He added that many power companies are implementing solar energy, but raising their rates to charge the customers for these costs. Wagner believes that it’s better to install your own solar system rather than relying on the companies.

“One of my favorite things to say is, you're going to go solar whether you like it or not. The question is, who do you want to pay the bill to?” he asked. “You might not be able to own 100% of your power bill, but why rent 100% of it just because you can’t own 100% of it?”

As the year continues, Wagner is proud of how GRID Solar is growing. He hopes to help more people learn about solar and how it might work for them. He noted that information is free at GRID, and they are happy to talk people through their options or share more about solar during an electrical consultation.

“We’re just trying to bring more people in the door, essentially, and be able to help them in more ways,” he said. “We are consultants. We’re educational. That’s what we’re here to do. And if you’re not 100% sure, you’re probably not signing. So I just want you to look at the numbers and fully understand everything. I can think it’s a good idea for me and my family, but I’m not going to decide for you.”

For more information, visit the official GRID Solar LLC website at GRIDSolarLLC.com or GRID LLC on Facebook.

