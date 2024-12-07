Our Daily Show Interview! Grid Solar LLC: Help Wanted, and More!

HIGHLAND - GRID Solar has had a busy year, but they’re already looking ahead to a great 2025.

Ryan Wagner, co-owner of GRID Solar, explained that the company is working on jobs up until the end of the year. They’re hoping to hire a few new sales reps. GRID wants to share the excitement they feel about solar energy with the customers and employees they work with every day.

“Really, more than anything, we’re looking for people with passion who can speak passionately about solar,” Wagner said. “I feel like you have to care about the thing you sell. I’ve sold lots of different things in my life. I landed on solar because I’ll never stop caring about solar. That's why I ended up coming to the solar industry, because this will be cool forever.”

For those who wish to apply, Wagner added that sales experience is a plus, but they are looking for people who are willing to learn above all else. They love employees who are as excited about solar energy as they are. Wagner also pointed out that sales reps will gain knowledge and contacts as they work, but GRID Solar is happy to help in the interim.

“I will literally go with you and help you on every single sale until you feel comfortable,” he promised. “That’s the nice thing about being a small company. If you have the passion, we have the drive to teach you.”

Whether it’s an employee or a customer, GRID loves talking about solar and sharing information about how it can work for you. To aid in that, the company currently has a kiosk at St. Clair Square. Wagner encouraged people to stop by and talk to them. Not only will GRID answer your solar questions, but they’ll also give you a gift card for your time.

The representatives at the kiosk will even design a solar system for you while you shop. Stop by the kiosk on your way into the mall to provide GRID Solar with some information, and then they will have a sample design ready for you before you leave.

Wagner hopes the representatives at the kiosk can answer some of the public’s questions about solar power, especially for people who are hesitant. He noted that information is always free at GRID Solar, and the company is happy to help demystify the solar energy process.

“Those are the people who talk to us, where they’ve learned enough about solar to get that hunger and they’re like, ‘Let’s talk to somebody who already knows all that stuff,’” Wagner explained. “So we become their Google for solar to ask those questions, and then we just quickly answer them for them. The ones who I would like for them to stop by more often are the skeptics. They have all the misconceptions and myths about solar.”

Wagner added that everything is looking up for 2025. With a new net metering policy in place starting on Jan. 1, 2025, GRID has changed how they design their systems so that customers still receive the ultimate cost benefits of solar energy.

Starting next year, all system designs will include a battery backup. Wagner believes GRID Solar has made the most of the new net metering policy.

“Everything’s going to batteries,” he said. “We found our stride for the Ameren 2025 system design.”

For more information about net metering, battery backups, personalized system designs or solar energy, you can visit the official GRID Solar website at GRIDSolarLLC.com or their Facebook page.

