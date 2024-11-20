Our Daily Show Interview! Jason- Grid Solar LLC.: Solar Roof Tile & More!

ALTON - GRID Solar explained their services on a recent episode of “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello.

Jason Mitchell, who co-owns the company, noted that solar power is very accessible to people these days. He is happy to work with customers to help them design the system that is best for them under new net metering policy changes.

“It’s completely attainable,” Mitchell said. “It’s a middle-class thing. It’s not a one-percenter thing.”

When designing a solar system, GRID Solar takes each household’s needs into account. They study your energy bill and deduce how much energy you typically use, and then they design the system to meet that need.

Mitchell pointed out that weather can affect a system’s efficiency, but GRID Solar designs their systems with this in mind. They make sure the solar systems are always producing a little extra energy, just in case cloud coverage or storms affect the energy production.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Whenever we design a system, let’s say you need 25,000 kilowatt hours a year,” Mitchell explained. “We’re going to make you a system that’s going to get you to 105–110% of that so that even if there’s bad weather, our design fell a little bit short — that’s not likely to happen, but it’s possible — we’re going to overdo it just a hair so that you’ve got that window where even if you did fall short that year for whatever reason, you’re still going to produce more than you needed on average.”

However, Mitchell noted that this “design philosophy” is changing in 2025 with the introduction of new net metering guidelines. He explained that Ameren Illinois has introduced new rules that change how the utility company “trades” energy with the consumer.

Because of this change, GRID Solar has shifted their designs so that the customer still gets as much benefit as possible. Now, their systems will be designed with a battery backup.

Though this is slightly more expensive initially, Mitchell believes the benefits outweigh the cost. Additionally, the battery acts like a generator but without the maintenance upkeep, making it possible for customers to have power even during outages.

“Those customers are going to get more with their system, is really what it comes down to,” Mitchell said. “They are going to pay a little bit more. The return is going to be a little bit less. But they’re still going to save money, and they’re still going to have more than what previous customers had in backup power.”

Looking forward, Mitchell hopes to work with more people to introduce solar power to local communities. He believes solar systems empower the customer to be self-reliant, and he knows people are interested in learning more about how solar can help them. GRID Solar is eager to inform customers about solar energy and how it can work on your property.

For more information, visit their official website at GRIDSolarLLC.com or their Facebook page.

More like this: